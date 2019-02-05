REPORT: NCAA’s formal inquiry into UA hoops is underway

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The investigation into the UA men’s basketball program has begun. That according to a report Monday by Yahoo Sports.
The media outlet says the NCAA has started to look into the potential wrongdoing of several programs caught up in last year’s NCAA Bribery Scandal.
The report indicates that the second trial of convicted briber Christian Dawkins could prove to be problematic for Wildcats head coach Sean Miller and other coaches at schools under investigation.
Miller has denied any recruiting violations and has recently declined comment on the situation including the recent guilty plea of his one-time assistant coach Emmanuel “Book” Richardson.
Last month Richardson admitted he took money from Dawkins and his fledgling agency with the agreement that he would steer professional bound Arizona players to sign with the agency.
Yahoo Sports says a person with details of Dawkins’ case categorized Miller’s position as being “in a box,” in terms of what the coach has already said about the situation and will have to say if subpoenaed to testify at trial.
Miller is believed to be one of several head coaches the FBI has on wiretap talking to Dawkins during their investigation. An investigation that has also implicated former Wildcats assistant coach Joe Pasternack, who is now the head coach at UC Santa Barbara.
