Tucson Police Department K-9 retiring

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department announced the retirement of K-9, Bolt yesterday.
In Bolt’s career, he patrolled Tucson, was deployed over 800 times and assisted in nearly 300 arrests. As a member of the SWAT team, he was deployed 64 times in his career. Bolt participated in the annual Desert Dawg competition in Mesa, AZ in 2018, where he took non other than first place in the Building Search category. Bolt served his community well by giving his loyalty and service to the Tucson area.
What’s next for Bolt? He is expected to live the rest of his natural life with his family by his side.
According to TPD, Bolt will be looking forward to swimming with the neighborhood kids in the summer and relaxing with his family.
Thank you for your service, Bolt!
