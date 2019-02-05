Tucson Police Department K-9 retiring

In Bolt’s career, he patrolled Tucson, was deployed over 800 times and assisted in nearly 300 arrests. As a member of the SWAT team, he was deployed 64 times in his career. Bolt participated in the annual Desert Dawg competition in Mesa, AZ in 2018, where he took non other than first place in the Building Search category. Bolt served his community well by giving his loyalty and service to the Tucson area.