Arizona lawmakers respond to State of the Union Address

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday, Feb. 5
Several Arizona lawmakers issued a response. They are listed below in the order they were released by KOLD News 13.
Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema:
“There is so much we agree on as Americans. We must cut red tape for our businesses, grow jobs for the American people, and work together to bridge manufactured partisan divides and put our country first. I will continue to stand up for Arizona against this unnecessary trade war that’s hurting our economy. I’ll keep working with anyone to get results for Arizona families.”
Representative Raul Grijalva released a video statement:
