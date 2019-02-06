Border fence unites, not divides Nogales community

NOGALES, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The border fence in Nogales, Arizona has taken on a new look in the past week.
No longer is there a sole strand of razor wire atop the 14-foot fence. Now there are four to five strands which stretch from the top of the fence to the ground.
It’s the latest iteration of the border wall that started as landing pad, erected as a barrier across the city nearly 20 years ago to what many call an eyesore now.
“It’s so ugly,” said a passing motorist as we stood on the corner at the Morley Port of Entry. “It makes our town look even worse.”
Others who drove by offered a series of expletives but there was agreement that “it looks bad, really, really bad.”
Mary and Wayne Donaldson are vacationing in Tucson from Kodiac, Alaska.
They made a special trip to Nogales to see the wall they have heard so much about first hand and for the first time.
“It’s not what I thought it would be,” said Mary. “I expected a wall.”
When pressed on her first impressions she said “its disgusting if you ask me.”
Meantime, Morley Avenue, once a bustling shopping district, is nearly deserted.
A few shoppers cross the Morley entrance. They return with small plastic bags carrying an item, maybe two.
Before the wall, things were different.
“You couldn’t even walk on the sidewalk,” said Guillermo Valencia, a Nogales businessman who doubles as Chair of the Port Authority. “You’d have to walk in the street there were so many shoppers with packages shopping here”
And now the new additional razor with will make this worse he believes.
“Nobody’s taken us in to account, nobody’s reached out and asked - how do you think this is going to go across, how do you think this is going to work?" he said. “Nobody’s reached out.”
Valencia believes the razor wire is sending the wrong message about Nogales and it will affect tourism, commerce and trade.
He blames the President and his insistence on the wall for causing economic harm to the city.
“He doesn’t understand the repercussions,” he said.
According to Valencia, the razor wire is being forced on the city for no reason and it must fight back against the negative images it creates.
“This is just useless for us,” he said. “This is just for show.”
Valencia said he’d watch the President’s State of the Union address with hope.
“I would hope he says that yes we need border security, the the wall is not the way to go,”
But in reality, he thinks he knows what will be said.
“That we have a crisis, declare an emergency and we need to be a wall,” he said.
He believes that is why it’s more important than ever to send a message to Arizona’s House and Senate members because there is little the town can do alone.
“Nobody asked us, what do we think of this or what do you think we should be doing to secure the border,” he said. “It’s just people 2,000 miles away saying this is what you need.”
