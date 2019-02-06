Boy, 10, takes knee during pledge of allegiance at NC city council meeting

DURHAM, NC (WNCN/CNN) - A boy in North Carolina took a knee at a city council meeting this week to protest inequality.
The mayor supported him, but not everyone else did.
As the pledge of allegiance, led by Cub Scout Pack 451, started during Monday night's Durham City Council meeting, 10-year-old Liam Holmes dropped to one knee.
"What I did was took a knee against racial discrimination, which is basically when people are mean to other people of different colors,” Holmes said.
His dad, Scott Holmes, was there, and said he talked to Liam about it before hand. But he wasn't sure if he'd follow through.
"When he did it, I was really surprised and also really proud of him,” Scott said.
Liam said it wasn’t completely noticed at first.
"No one saw it, except the people that were watching. And the mayor noticed and he thanked me,” he said.
Some former Scouts said they disagreed with what they called the mixing of a Scout activity with politics.
“Part of the Scout Oath is to God and your country and I understand people have the right to freedom of speech,” said Brandon LaRoque. “I just don’t understand why it has to be during the Pledge of Allegiance.”
But Liam wasn’t fazed.
"Well, those people just don't listen,” he said.
