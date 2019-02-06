Broadway-Camino Seco to Houghton Road water line work and street closures

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson Department of Transportation and its contractor, KE&G Construction, have scheduled new water line connection tie-ins on Broadway between Houghton Road and Harrison Road. During this work, various side street access to and from Broadway will not be allowed.
The water line work will take place from Thursday, February 7, 2019 through Friday, February 15, 2019. The temporary closures will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The work will begin at Houghton Road and will progress west. Electronic message boards will be utilized to alert the traveling public of the impending closures.
Below is the schedule for the closures. Please note this schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or equipment malfunction.
• Thursday, February 7— South Sonoran Heights Drive
• Friday, February 8—North Leland Road
• Monday, February 11—South London Station Road and South Bonanza Avenue
• Wednesday, February 13—South Candlestick Drive
• Thursday, February 14—North Stoner Avenue and South Vozack Lane
• Friday, February 15—North Bonanza Avenue
The Broadway, Camino Seco to Houghton Road improvements include widening the road to four lanes with a raised median, upgraded drainage crossings and roadside channels, new drainage culverts at the Este Wash to allow water to flow under Broadway, new sidewalks on both sides of Broadway, a HAWK signal at Gollob Road, LED lighting, native landscape and water harvesting features and public art.
The project is part of the $2.1 billion Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) Plan, which will be implemented through 2026. The multimodal plan, nearly halfway through implementation includes roadway, safety, transit, environmental and economic vitality improvements. This project is managed by the City of Tucson. Details about the RTA plan are available at www.RTAmobility.com
