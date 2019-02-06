Caught on camera: Porch pirate throws package back as family dog scares him away

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU/CNN) - Though one Utah family’s 9-year-old black Labrador is usually a scaredy cat, he stepped up to chase off a thief, who tried to steal a package off the front porch.
Whitney Cahoon says her dog Zero is a ball-loving, good boy, who’s normally scared of everything, including dusters, plastic bags and cats.
But when porch pirates targeted the family’s home in Ogden, UT, Thursday, the pup went from Zero to hero.
A doorbell camera caught the moments when a man run up to the porch and grabbed a package. Seconds later, Zero bolted from the house towards the thief.
“I just kind of yelled, 'Get 'em, Zero. Get 'em!” Cahoon said. “He just went for it. It was awesome.”
The thief got in the waiting getaway car but threw the package, which contained a $4 dimmer switch from Ikea, back out onto the road.
Cahoon says porch pirates have been a common occurrence in the neighborhood.
"People have been trying to steal packages. They’ve caught them on camera but never here. We’re on a pretty busy street. I didn’t think that anyone would ever dare attempt that,” she said.
But now, thanks to Zero, their house is one that won’t be messed with.
"I’m hoping the word spreads from them not to mess with us,” Cahoon said.
Cahoon says she thinks it would have been funny if the man had gotten away with the package because the dimmer inside was pretty much worthless.
Copyright 2019 KSTU, Tribune, Whitney Cahoon/Nest Video. All rights reserved.