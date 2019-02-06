Celebrate Valentine’s Day by showing love to shelter pets

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is helping couples and singles across Pima County make their Valentine’s Day plans. The shelter has short-term fostering options for couples looking to get a pet out of the shelter. This could be as short as a few hours or a few months. The program is known as the “Day Trips and Pawjama Party Program.”
It’s easy to participate. People who are interested can walk into the shelter during business hours and head to the counter to see a list of available dogs. Participants will need their driver’s license in order to take a dog home. Once out of the shelter, the possibilities are endless… hiking, patio dining, puppucinos, binge-watching popular TV shows, and more. For anyone who’d like to foster a cat instead, the shelter asks that you keep them in your home. (Cats aren’t big fans of car rides.)
To foster a pet for longer than a few hours, just ask to meet with the foster team. Here’s the information on how to sign up. Fostering gives pets a much-needed break to decompress from the stress of shelter life. Last year, more than 5,000 pets were fostered in the homes of Pima County residents.
There are about 350 dogs and puppies and 75 cats and kittens at PACC, located at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd. People can visit them in person or check them out online. A $19 licensing fee will apply to dogs you adopt. All pets adopted from PACC will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. PACC’s normal business hours are Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.
