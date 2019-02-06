Civil War era cannon stolen in 2017, found in 2019

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Here is a 'blast from the past' a Civil War era cannon has been found.
KOLD News 13 first broke the story in July 2017, when the cannon was reported missing by Tucson resident Walt Nichols. The full-sized replica field cannon, valued at $20,000 was stolen out of his backyard near 22nd and Alvernon.
According to a Facebook post from the Southwest Living History Association, the 10-pound Parrott Rifle and Limber was found and is in the hands of the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
No information has been released on how it was found or who found it.
