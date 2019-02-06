‘Continue to shine your light:’ Dad thanks stranger for showing daughter random act of kindness in OK airport

(WIS) - A father is publicly thanking a stranger for showing his daughter kindness and compassion in an Oklahoma airport this week.
Marine Corps combat veteran, author and dad, Kevin Armentrout, posted a touching picture on Facebook of his daughter Carter Jean and her new friend.
While waiting to board the plane, Armentrout says that Carter Jean was being “her usual inquisitive self, wanting to meet and say ‘hi’ to everyone she could” when she met a man named Joseph.
He offered her a seat so the two could watch cartoons and draw on his tablet together for about 45 minutes.
“Watching them in that moment, I couldn’t help but think, different genders, different races, different generations, and the best of friends. This is the world I want for her,” Armentrout said in the post. “In a country that is continuously fed that it’s so deeply divided by beliefs, I want her life to be filled with moments like this... not liberal or conservative republican or democrat, socialist or capitalist, just HUMAN.”
The dad ended the touching post by thanking “Joseph from Samsung” in Oklahoma for showing such kindness and asked that he continue to shine his light.
The post has now been shared over 100,000 times.
