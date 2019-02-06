County wants input on flood control projects in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Pima County wants input from neighbors living in a flood-prone midtown neighborhood about future water retention projects.
Right now, crews are working to demolish an old repair shop at the corner of North Dodge Boulevard and East Seneca Street that the county plans to turn into a flood control site.
The county acquired the property from the state and hopes to transform it into a water retention site that would include a park.
Council members from Ward 3, Ward 6 and the county are inviting residents to hear their input about the project on Wednesday night, Feb. 6.
The hope is that it will be followed by several similar projects. Residents attending the meeting are asked to help the county identify other properties that can also be turned into water retention sites.
Because of it’s proximity to the Christmas Wash, the neighborhood is prone to flooding, especially during monsoon.
Residents living in the area agree it's a good start to fixing the issues facing the neighborhood and hope other projects follow.
The county said the project is in the beginning stages but hope to make some leg work before the monsoon.
Wednesday’s meeting is happening at the Ward 3 office, 1510 E. Grant Road, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
