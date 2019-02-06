Disabled Army Veteran gifted brand new smart home

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. Army veteran who lost both of his legs while serving in Afghanistan was gifted the house of his dreams Wednesday morning at a ceremony in Tucson.
The specially adapted smart home means a new life for retired Sergeant First Class Caleb Brewer and his family.
In a round of applause, tears, and hugs, Caleb Brewer and his family are finally home; inside their brand new, mortgage free, tech-savy house. The Gary Sinese Foundation, along with dozens of local and national partners, helped build and design a home with Caleb and his family in mind.
“People have come from all over the city just to shake our hands, listen to our story,” says Brewer. “Anything we could ever need or want they all say we would love to support you.”
The retired Green Beret lost his legs on his 31st birthday while deployed to Afghanistan in December 2016. However, after less than four months in the hospital, Brewer had learned to walk again, and has made physical fitness and helping others rehabilitate his passion.
"When I see someone who can get up and down off the ground and walk for the first time, or see someone who can walk or lift weights without help the look in their eye? It's priceless to me."
The one-of-a-kind home features a custom-built gym, heated bathroom, a wheelchair accessible kitchen, and a section in the master bedroom for his prosthetic.
"To come here and see the fulfillment of their dreams in reality is really quite a blessing," says Hank Krzysik, the projects architect and a local Tucsonan.
The Brewers are one of more than 70 veteran families across the country who have been gifted a specially adapted smart home by the Gary Sinese Foundation.
“What it does is set an example for us,” says Brewer. "To be able to help the next person down the line, that’s what we are truly grateful for. "
