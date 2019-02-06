Facebook removes 22 more pages connected to Alex Jones

(CNN) – Facebook is keeping a close eye on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
On Tuesday, the company removed 22 more pages connected to Jones and his fringe right-wing website “InfoWars.”
The move was part of Facebook’s broader crackdown on what it considers repeat offenders.
Four pages associated with Jones were removed last year because, according to Facebook, they violated its policy against hate speech, graphic violence and bullying.
Facebook unpublished a total of 89 pages Tuesday for violating its recidivism policy, including pages that have similar titles to pages that have previously been unpublished for violating standards.
Facebook said it will continue to enforce its policies against repeat offenders in the weeks ahead.
