FIRST ALERT FORECAST: After the rain, the cold moves in!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A strong cold front will move through the region today bringing the chance of rain and high elevation snow, especially in the morning. Behind that front, temps bottom out in the 20s. Brrrrr! We see a warm up for the weekend!
WEDNESDAY 60% chance for showers, tapering off through the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Cold with lows dropping into the upper 20s.
THURSDAY: Dry, sunny, and chilly with highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies and warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Highs will climb into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.