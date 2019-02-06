Fuel wood permits still available on Coronado National Forest

Douglas Ranger District - permits available through March 29 at the Douglas Ranger District Office at 1192 West Saddleview Road in Douglas; they may be purchased from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday to Friday. Permits are $20 per cord and there is no limit on number of cords that may be purchased for personal use. Collection area within the district are in the Chiricahua and Dragoon Mountains, maps will be provided with permits.