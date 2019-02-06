Fuel wood permits still available on Coronado National Forest

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The weather might not be as cold as back east, but it's still chilly in AZ and people need wood for their fireplaces and the Coronado National Forest is obliging with special permits.
Three of the five Ranger Districts that make up the Coronado National Forest are offering fuel wood permits. Those districts are:
Douglas Ranger District - permits available through March 29 at the Douglas Ranger District Office at 1192 West Saddleview Road in Douglas; they may be purchased from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday to Friday. Permits are $20 per cord and there is no limit on number of cords that may be purchased for personal use. Collection area within the district are in the Chiricahua and Dragoon Mountains, maps will be provided with permits.
Those interested in permits should bring a driver’s license and the year, make, color and license plate(s) of the vehicle(s) they will use to collect wood. Two vehicles plus a trailer are allowed per permit.
Anyone interested in purchasing a permit using other than cash are encouraged to contact the District Office at (520) 364-3468 to determine the status of the electronic sales system. The office may also be contacted for further information.
Nogales Ranger District, - permits available through Feb. 28 at Nogales District Office at 303 Old Tucson Road in Nogales, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The office is closed on weekends and federal holidays. Permits are $25 per cord, with a one cord per household limit. Fuel wood may be collected across the district.
Interested parties should contact the Nogales Ranger District at (520) 281-2296, or visit the office at 303 Old Tucson Road, Nogales AZ 85621
Santa Catalina Ranger District - permits will be sold, weather permitting on Saturday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Palisades Visitor Center (Milepost 20 on Mt. Lemmon Highway). Permits are $20 for two cords, with a limit of two cords per party. Purchases must be made by cash or check. Wood may be collected Feb. 16 and Feb. 23 at Rose Canyon.
Interested parties should bring a driver’s license and vehicle license plate number to purchase a permit.
To check status of permit sales due to weather, please contact the Santa Catalina Ranger District Office at (520) 749-8700 in the afternoon of the Friday preceding the Saturday you plan to purchase a permit. The district office may also be contacted for further information.
The ranger offices in Douglas and Nogales are closed on weekends and federal holidays.
