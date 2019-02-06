Nogales to discuss resolution condemning razor wire on border fence

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Nogales City Council members will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 6, to discuss, among other things, a resolution condemning the U.S. federal government’s installation of concertina wire along the border fence.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Nogales' City Hall Complex Council Chambers, 777 N. Grand Avenue.
The full text of the resolution follows.
Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino wants the wire gone, citing tourism and safety as his biggest concerns. He said he feels the razor wire casts negativity on the border community.
The razor wire, which was added to the 14-foot fence this week, has drawn criticism from the city’s business people, saying it is bad for business.
One businessman, who also serves as the Chair of the Port Authority, thinks the city must fight back against the negative images created by the razor wire.
“Nobody asked us, what do we think of this or what do you think we should be doing to secure the border,” Guillermo Valencia said. “It’s just people 2,000 miles away saying this is what you need.”
