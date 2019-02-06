OVPD adds extra patrols after stranger danger incident

ORO VALLEY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department is still looking for the driver of a white van that followed a 13-year-old girl on Monday, Feb. 4 .
On Tuesday, Feb. 5, the OVPD added patrols in the area of the incident. Plus they patrolled near other schools in the area. They used both marked cars and unmarked cars. Investigators told KOLD News 13 they want to contact the driver and ask about the incident.
"We don’t get a lot of stranger danger calls,” said Sgt. Carmen Trevizo, spokeswoman with OVPD.
However, since this case involved a young girl and a neighbor who felt uncomfortable, they decided to add more patrol cars and actively look for this white van.
