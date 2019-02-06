PCSO: Two sisters charged in drug operation in San Manuel

SAN MANUEL, AZ (KOLD News 13) - After completing a four month investigation, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two sisters in connection to a drug selling operation out of the San Manuel area.
According to PCSO investigators learned that 45-year-old Angela Melton was selling pills that deputies believed were fentanyl, out of the convenience store where she worked near the 28500 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The pills were reportedly delivered to Melton by her sister, 49-year-old Judy Burfield, who lives in Tucson.
“People do not realize just how dangerous fentanyl is. We have seen so many lives lost because of this drug and we are proud of the work our narcotics detectives did to get these drug dealers off the street. San Manuel is much safer today because of their investigation,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb, in a release.
Both Melton and Burfield are facing charges of possession for sale of narcotic drugs and transportation for the sale of narcotic drugs.
