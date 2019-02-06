PCSO: Two sisters charged in drug operation in San Manuel

PCSO NARCOTICS UNIT CHARGES TWO SISTERS IN CONNECTION TO A FENTANYL OPERATION IN SAN MANUEL The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a four-month investigation after receiving information about fentanyl being sold in the San Manuel area. Investigators learned 45-year-old Angela Melton of San Manuel was selling fentanyl pills from the convenience store where she worked near 28500 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd. Investigators say the drugs were being delivered to Melton by her sister, 49-year-old Judy Burfield, who lives in Tucson. “People do not realize just how dangerous fentanyl is. We have seen so many lives lost because of this drug and we are proud of the work our narcotics detectives did to get these drug dealers off the street. San Manuel is much safer today because of their investigation,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. Both are facing charges of possession for sale of narcotic drugs and transportation for the sale of narcotic drugs.