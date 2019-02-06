Pima County soliciting developer ideas for Kino South expansion

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Administration is asking for statements of interest from commercial developers across the U.S. for the construction of lodging, dining and retail facilities at the new expansion to Kino Sports Complex (KSC) of more than 20 acres.
Right now crews are working on the construction of 12 fields to be used for several sports including soccer, football and even rugby, as well as constructing 20 pickleball courts. According to Pima County the fields should all be complete by 2020.
The county has included several areas that are under consideration for the development of lodging, dining and even rental facilities.
Request for Statements of Interest (RSOI) responses are due to the County no later than 5 p.m. March 22. Depending upon the scopes of interest, the County will then determine how best to proceed with development of the desired commercial development of these properties that complement the functions provided by the KSC.
Responses may be delivered by email, regular mail, overnight mail, fax, or personal delivery, addressed as follows:
Neil J. Konigsberg, Manager
Pima County Real Property Services
201 N. Stone Ave, 6th Floor
Tucson, AZ 85701-1215
Additional information may be obtained by contacting Mr. Konigsberg
- Phone: 520-724-6582
- Fax: 520-724-6763
- Email: neil.konigsberg@pima.gov
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.