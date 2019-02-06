Police searching for lost hiker in Madera Canyon

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department is leading a rescue operation with the help of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the Forest Service, SARA, Green Valley Fire and possibly Border Patrol in search of an elderly man who called 911 to report he was lost in Madera Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 5 around 4 p.m.
As of noon on Wednesday, police are still searching for the missing man. Sheriff Estrada is investigating the number of phone calls that were made by the missing elderly man.
His vehicle was found in the parking lot with an Ohio license plate, however, police believe the man lives in Tucson.
Searchers report having trouble finding the man due to the snowfall covering tracks.
Police are currently speaking with friends and family of the man who they believe may have information on his whereabouts or may have had contact with him before he went hiking.
Officer’s biggest concern are the unknown weather conditions and if the missing man has proper clothing, enough food and shelter while he waits for rescuers.
There is no central location designated for the search, however, rescuers are staging at the visitor parking lot.
