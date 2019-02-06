Road to Mount Lemmon closed

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Officials have closed Catalina Highway to the public Wednesday, Feb. 6.
Residents and employees are being allowed up the mountain.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, drivers on the road to Mt. Lemmon might encounter snow plows, icy patches and fallen rocks.
The status of the Catalina Highway can change at any time.
To get the most up-to-date information, call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.
Copyright 2019 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.