SVPD arrests two suspects sought for theft, child abuse

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested 36-year-old Ryan Mellor for theft and multiple felony warrants on Friday, Feb. 1, after he barricaded himself in the attic of his sister’s home.
With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Team and personnel from Homeland Security Investigations, SVPD detectives attempted to make contact with Mellor at his sister’s residence on the 500 block of North Avenue on Friday morning. They learned that Mellor had barricaded himself in the attic.
The SVPD Tactical Unit soon arrived on scene to assist. Mellor exited the attic after about an hour of negotiations and was taken into custody without further incident at about 11:56 a.m. A search warrant was executed at the residence and multiple items related to illicit drug use were discovered and taken as evidence.
Ryan Mellor was booked into the Cochise County Jail on the following charges: resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a dangerous drug, four felony warrants out of Cochise County Superior Court, and a child support warrant out of Gila County Superior Court. The felony warrants were for charges that include aggravated shoplifting, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, trafficking in stolen property, forgery, and identify theft.
Mellor was also charged with theft and trafficking in stolen property in reference to the theft of two packages taken from outside the front door of a residence in the 700 block of Chantilly Drive on Dec. 3, 2018.
Mellor’s sister, 38-year-old Sierra Vista resident Danielle Mellor, was also arrested during the incident. She was booked into Cochise County Jail on charges of child abuse and hindering prosecution in the first degree.
Ryan Mellor currently remains in custody at the Cochise County Jail.
