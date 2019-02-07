Armed and dangerous: Deputies seek man allegedly involved in shooting

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man in connection with a shooting that left another person seriously hurt on Wednesday, Feb. 6.
The incident happened at a park in San Tan Valley shortly after 1 a.m.
The sheriff’s office has identified one of possibly three men allegedly connected with the shooting as 21-year-old Dominick McCoy of San Tan Valley.
If you have information about the incident, call the sheriff’s office at 520-866-5111. Do not approach McCoy if you see him.
No description for McCoy was available, but deputies said they are looking to identify two other men for their involvement in the incident.
The 21-year-old victim is being treated at a hospital and is said to be in critical condition.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.