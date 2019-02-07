Armed and dangerous: Deputies seek man allegedly involved in shooting

Source: (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By Tucson News Now | February 7, 2019 at 11:39 AM MST - Updated February 7 at 12:05 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man in connection with a shooting that left another person seriously hurt on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

The incident happened at a park in San Tan Valley shortly after 1 a.m.

The sheriff’s office has identified one of possibly three men allegedly connected with the shooting as 21-year-old Dominick McCoy of San Tan Valley.

If you have information about the incident, call the sheriff’s office at 520-866-5111. Do not approach McCoy if you see him.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released these surveillance photos in connection with its investigation of a shooting incident in San Tan Valley on Feb. 6. (Source: PCSO)
No description for McCoy was available, but deputies said they are looking to identify two other men for their involvement in the incident.

The 21-year-old victim is being treated at a hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

