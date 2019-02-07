Family Finder: Rose looking for a forever family

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Rose has an honest heart and loves to say what’s on her mind.
“Vegetables. I like cucumbers, pickles, tomatoes but do you know tomatoes are actually fruit,” said Rose.
“Rose is a thinker. She loves to plan and she really thinks about what she wants to do,” said Sabrina from Foster Arizona.
Rose loves to be artistic.
“She likes to paint nails and play dress up and go to garage sales,” said Sabrina.
Rose enjoys being around the grownups in her life.
“I’ve been hoping for a forever home. I want a family that is nice.” Said Rose.
She adds she wants a mother and father that love each other.
“She would love to be in family that is Christian and attend a Christian church because that is really important to her,” said Sabrina.
“I would love a baby hamster or even a baby guinea pig,” Rose said.
Sabrina said Rose would do best in family where she is the only child or the youngest.
“What I would do with my forever family is make slime, do arts and crafts and even watch movies and eat popcorn,” said Rose.
“She just really wants to be loved,” Sabrina added.
“I just can’t wait for my forever family,” Rose said.
To find out more on adopting Rose go to Foster Arizona at https://fosterarizona.org/meet-the-kids/
