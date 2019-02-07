FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold before a weekend warmup!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A strong cold front will move through the region today bringing the chance of rain and high elevation snow, especially in the morning. Behind that front, temps bottom out in the 20s. Brrrrr! We see a warm up for the weekend!
THURSDAY: Dry, sunny, and chilly with highs in the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly with with lows dropping to right around freezing.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Highs will climb into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Clouds move out through the day. Highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds build in through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.