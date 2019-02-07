Hoops for Health: Why KOLD Anchor Brooke Wagner Wants YOU!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Just in time for March Madness, KOLD Cares is proud to announce our Hoops for Health partnership with the Red Cross.
We will be hosting a series of three blood drives, starting with one Friday, Feb. 8, at the University of Arizona. KOLD News 13 Anchor Brooke Wagner was particularly excited to hear about the station’s partnership with the Red Cross, because of her own experience with the importance of donating blood.
"This campaign means a lot to me because, after I had my son, I lost half my blood volume and without generous donations from strangers, I wouldn't be here right now,” Brooke said.
Now, Brooke and her family are regular blood donors. In fact, Brooke recently passed the two-gallon donation mark – giving back as much blood as she received, and then some.
"It's terrific to give money and time to a cause - but when you give a part of you to give someone else the gift of health, to make someone whole, to give someone life - that's amazing,” said Brooke. “You’ve not only improved or saved one life, but impacted all of the people who care about them.”
Find out when to donate and be a part of Hoops for Health!
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.