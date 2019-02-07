Men in clown masks, armed with machete, were beaten with scooter, couple says

TEXAS CITY, TX (KTRK/CNN) - A couple said they were attacked by two men wearing clown masks and wielding a machete on Friday.
The husband and wife fought back.
Aretha Cardinal and her husband Joseph Nelson said they are blessed to be safe and uninjured.
"Both of them had on clown masks and gloves," Cardinal said.
The couple said they were sitting inside their truck, backed up into their front yard Friday night, when another car pulled into their driveway.
“He jumped out of the truck and put the machete to my throat like this. I grabbed his wrist and grabbed the machete, and my wife got out and whooped him with the scooter, and it was going down from there,” Nelson said.
His wife grabbed the first thing she could find - her granddaughter’s scooter.
“Any weapon is good for me. If I can get you off me and my husband, that’s what I’m going to do. I used the scooter, broke it in half,” Cardinal said.
The couple said they fought back so hard, they scared those suspects away.
“I chased them down. One of them shot out and ran the other way, and the other one run the other way. I chased him with the machete. Then when the cops came around the corner, I think he actually jumped in the police car,” Nelson said.
Police arrested Jose Lugo and Luis Jimenez, who are each charged with aggravated robbery and are behind bars in Galveston County. Their bond is set at $100,000 each.
“You’re trying to rob us with a machete; it’s our life or your life, and I’m not ready,” Cardinal said.
