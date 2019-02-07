Police release names of the couple in east side murder/suicide

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department has released the identities of the couple in Tuesday’s murder/suicide as 59-year-old Cheryl Ross and 60-year-old Steven Ross.
According to a TPD news release officers with the Operations Division East responded to an apartment at 160 N. Pantano Road around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, after receiving a 911 call.
Officers entered the apartment and found Cheryl Ross and Steven Ross with obvious gunshot wounds, both were declared dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives arrived and continued the investigation, learning that the couple were married and that it appeared Steven Ross shot his wife Cheryl, before turning the gun on himself.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.
