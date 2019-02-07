Report: MLB changing name of disabled list to avoid offending fans

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Major League Baseball is changing the name of the disabled list to avoid offending people, according to ESPN.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote “the league will make the change out of concern the term ‘disabled’ for injured players falsely conflates disabilities with injuries and an inability to participate in sports.”
The DL will now be called the “injured list,” but nothing else will change, such as the rules of use.
The disabled list was started in 1966 and has gone through several changes over the year.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.