Snow closes road to Mt. Lemmon, causes slick highways near Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Catalina Highway remains closed on Tuesday, Feb. 19.
Residents and employees are allowed up the road to Mt. Lemmon, but must have chains or four-wheel drive.
A storm that brought rain to Tucson and snow in higher elevations in places like Oracle and Vail has left running washes and slick roads in its wake.
Click HERE for the latest information about other road closures in Pima County caused by weather-related circumstances.
Road conditions on Catalina Highway may be checked by calling (520) 547-7510. For all other questions about Mt. Lemmon please contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center at (520) 749-8700.
