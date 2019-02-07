Road to Mt. Lemmon open to the public

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has reopened Catalina Highway on Thursday, Feb. 7, after an overnight closure for icy conditions.
Drivers are cautioned that they still may encounter snow and ice on the road to Mt. Lemmon.
Click HERE for the latest information about other road closures in Pima County caused by weather-related circumstances.
Road conditions on Catalina Highway may be checked by calling (520) 547-7510. For all other questions about Mt. Lemmon please contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center at (520) 749-8700.
