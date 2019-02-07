Sierra Vista Police arrest man for child pornography

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man today for sexual exploitation of a minor after conducting a 9 month investigation prompted by a report that illicit child images had been transmitted over social media.
The investigation began when social networking sites reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual had used their social media platforms to transmit illicit child images in early 2018. The subsequent investigation conducted by the SVPD Special Operations Bureau identified that individual as 29-year-old Sierra Vista resident Michael Lyman.
A search warrant was served at a residence on the 900 block of Catalina Drive this morning. Lyman was subsequently arrested at the residence without incident at 10:04 a.m. today on two charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. Lyman was booked into Cochise County Jail.
As a member of the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Sierra Vista Police Department diligently investigates internet crimes involving children in cooperation with various federal, state, and local agencies.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
