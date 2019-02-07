Silver Alert: Police looking for missing Scottsdale woman

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police in Scottsdale are looking for a woman who has been missing since Wednesday, Feb. 6.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 79-year-old Sondra Engstrom was last seen at her residence as she was leaving for an appointment that she failed to make.
Engstrom was driving a blue 2008 Lexus E35 with Arizona license 354VRM. A person put gas in her car when her credit card was declined at a Circle K in northern Phoenix on Thursday morning.
Engstrom is described as white, 5-foot-4, 150 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing LSW black pants, a dark colored jacket (possibly purple), a gold button-up design shirt, glasses and dark colored slip-on shoes.
If you see her or her car, please call the Scottsdale police at 480-312-1911.
