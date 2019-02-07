State forestry to hold community meeting for large-scale prescribed burn project

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Next week, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management will be holding a community meeting to discuss the agency’s 35,000 acre prescribed burn planned for Southern Arizona.
On Tuesday, February 12th at 6 p.m., DFFM will hold a community meeting at the Elfrida Community Center to discuss the scope of the 47 Ranch Rx burn, explain the burn process, and answer residents’ questions.
Due to the size of the project, the burn will be conducted in stages with the first 2,200 acres set to be burned at the end of the month.
The 47 Ranch Rx burn will take place 16 miles southeast of McNeal and five miles north of Bisbee in Cochise County.
Fuels reduction projects and prescribed burns are vital for forest health and restoration, important for the protection of our natural resources, and critical to reduce the threat of wildfires to our communities.
All prescribed burns are weather dependent and must be approved by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality before ignitions begin.
The Elfrida Community Center is located at 10550 Highway 191.
For more information on the meeting or the burn please contact, Jack Upchurch at jupchurch@dffm.az.gov.
For media-related questions contact, Tiffany Davila at 602-540-1036 or by email at tdavila@dffm.az.gov
