Tucson Symphony Orchestra no longer playing The Eagles’ music

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Symphony Orchestra was forced to change their classic rock performance when The Eagles announced they will be charging $10,000 per song.
In a letter, The Tucson Symphony Orchestra said, “Today we were notified that effective immediately The Eagles will no longer allow their music to be performed by other artists and pulled all licensing agreements. We did all we could to keep the show in place, but could not afford to pay the new asking price of $10,000 per song. We are distressed about The Eagles’ decision and are sorry to bring you this news.”
The classic rock symphony performance has now changed to feature music from Led Zeppelin. The orchestra will be performing Zeppelin’s “Dancing Days,” “All My Love,” “Dazed and Confused," D’yer Mak’er." “When The Levee Breaks,” “Black Dog,” “Good Times Bad Times,” and “Stairway To Heaven.”
The Tucson Symphony orchestra is offering exchanges and refunds for tickets already purchased due to the program change.
