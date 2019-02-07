UPDATE: Madera Canyon search for missing hiker becomes recovery effort

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The search for a missing elderly hiker in Madera Canyon has now turned into a recovery effort. This change in focus is the result of the time elapsed and the extreme weather conditions in the area.
Multiple agencies have been searching for 83-year-old Joe Smallwood since he called 911 on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 5 to say he was lost.
“He lost his sense of direction at one point and family members are claiming he is an experienced hiker," said Sgt. Omar Rodriguez, spokesman for the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Department. “We don’t know if he’s on an actual trail or off the trails.”
The rescue operation began immediately after Smallwood’s call, but as of Thursday afternoon, he still had not been found.
“They haven’t been able to find any sign of (him) and no way of communicating with him via cellphone,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said the rescue teams had split up and were assisted by dogs.
Authorities were using items found in Smallwood’s vehicle to give the canines something to track.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office was leading the rescue operation with the help of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Forest Service, Southern Arizona Rescue Association and Green Valley Fire.
The search was suspended Wednesday night and restarted Thursday morning.
Santa Cruz Sheriff Tony Estrada said Smallwood’s vehicle was found in the parking lot. The vehicle has an Ohio license plate, but Smallwood has Tucson ties.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.