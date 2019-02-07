Virginia Senate majority leader was editor of VMI yearbook with blackface photos

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment was the managing editor of a Virginia Military Institute yearbook in the 1960s that included photos of people wearing blackface.
“With 114 editions of The Bomb available online dating back to 1885, I am not surprised that those wanting to engulf Republican leaders in the current situations involving the Governor, Lt. Governor, and Attorney General would highlight the yearbook from my graduation a half century ago," he said in a statement.
Norment says he “emphatically” condemns the use of blackface.
“As one of seven working on a 359-page yearbook, I cannot endorse or associate myself with every photo, entry, or word on each page," he said. "However, I am not in any of the photos referenced ... nor did I take any of the photos in question.”
Norment says he supported integration at VMI, “and in 1997, I led the effort to have my alma mater include women for the first time.”
“Despite all of the distractions from the continuing controversies involving our statewide elected officials, I am intent on fulfilling the work of the people of Virginia by passing a fiscally responsible budget that provides tax relief for working families," he said.
Norment, represents the 3rd District, which includes Gloucester, King and Queen, King William and New Kent counties and the City of Poquoson, and portions of Isle of Wight, James City, Surry, and York counties, and the cities of Hampton and Suffolk.
