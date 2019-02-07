You could win big with the TMC Mega Raffle

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Now is your chance to try your luck at some big prizes while also helping the Tucson Medical Center.
The annual TMC Mega Raffle is now underway.
This year's grand prizes include a brand new home, a new car or cash. there are a total of 2600 prizes this year.
The early bird deadline to buy tickets is March 7.
Money from the raffle will help various programs at TMC.
Over the past several years, the raffle has brought in more than 5 million dollars for the hospital.
“All of the dollars are unrestricted dollars and allows our hospital to choose the area of greatest need. and I’m so excited to be able to share with everyone that really every aspect of the hospital has been benefiting from these dollars,” said Kathy Rice, the executive director of the TMC Mega Raffle.
To learn more about the raffle and to purchase tickets, go to: http://tmcmegaraffle.org/
