APP EXTRA: Finding peace in the Old Pueblo

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Sometimes life gets the best of all of us.
How you react can go a long way in keeping the stress at bay.
One place in Tucson has an idea.
At the Kadampa Meditation Center, Gen Kelsang Lingpur treats each day as a gift where all life matters.
“Everybody has a tendency to think, ‘you know, the world is just about us,’” Gen Lingpur said as she sifted through traps she set for termites.
She didn’t want to see them exterminated, so she tried to find a way to get them out of the building alive.
Just as Gen Lingpur helps even the tiniest of creatures live on - she does the same for people.
