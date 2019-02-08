Coronado National Memorial free public programs for winter and spring visitors

Ranger-led Coronado Cave tours leave from the Coronado Cave trailhead, 1/4 mile west of the visitor center, each Thursday and Saturday at 10 a.m. now until May 4. This is a fun and educational experience into a large limestone cavern. Learn about cave formations such as stalactites, stalagmites, flowstones, and columns, and the secret history of the cave. This activity requires a moderately strenuous, one-mile round-trip hike to the cave entrance, and a steep, 40-foot rocky descent from the cave entrance to the cave floor. The park will provide headlamps and gloves, but participants are encouraged to bring their own source of light, extra batteries, gloves, sun protection, and water. Sturdy shoes are required due to the uneven terrain. The tour lasts approximately two hours. Groups of ten or more should call the park to arrange a group tour.