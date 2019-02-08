Emergency shuts down outbound traffic at DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Those heading into Mexico on Thursday evening and planning on using the DeConcini Port of Entry need to reroute, as the port is closed due to an emergency.
According to a tweet from the Nogales Police Department the port is closed and all traffic has been rerouted to the Mariposa Port of Entry. Police will be directing traffic at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Crawford Street.
NPD did not state when the area will reopen.
