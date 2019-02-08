FDA probes Salmonella link to imported tahini; some products recalled

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Concord illnesses linked to tahini imported from Israel.
In response to the investigation, Soom Foods has voluntarily recalled several tahini products, which are in addition to an original voluntary recall by Achdut Ltd., the Israeli manufacturer.
Consumers should discard the product or return the product to the store for a refund.
The news release, which includes the Soom products being recalled follows:
Update: February 08, 2019
United States Food and Drug Administration, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Concord illnesses linked to tahini imported from an Israeli manufacturer, Achdut Ltd., located in Ari’el, Israel.
On November 28, 2018, in response to the on-going investigation, Soom Foods voluntarily recalled the following additional products:
· 12 oz. Chocolate Sweet Tahini Halva Spread 071318CH. Packed from tahini lot 18-123.
And tahini in the following sizes and types:
- 40 lb. Organic Tahini.
- 40 lb. Premium Tahini.
- 16 oz. Premium Tahini.
- 16 oz. Organic Tahini.
- 11 oz. Premium Tahini
The tahini product lot codes range from 18-097 through 18-141.
Some of the above listed products were included in the original voluntary recall by Achdut Ltd. on November 27, 2018. The FDA is posting this information to ensure the widest possible dissemination to the public.
Recommendations
The FDA is advising consumers not to eat recalled Achva, Achdut, Soom, S&F, and Pepperwood brand tahini and Soom brand Chocolate Sweet Tahini Halva Spread (lot code 071318CH) with expiration dates ranging from April 7, 2020 to May 21, 2020 and Baron’s brand tahini with the expiration date of May 5, 2021. The product lot codes range from 18-097 to 18-141. Consumers should discard the product or return the product to the store for a refund.
Some brands of tahini manufactured by Achdut Ltd. may lack specific dates or may have labels that are written in Hebrew. Consumers who have purchased a tahini product and are uncertain of where the product was manufactured or cannot identify the brand by lot codes or expiration dates should discard the product or return the food to the store for a refund. More product information and pictures of the recalled product labels can be found in Achdut 's recall announcement. View Soom Foods’ recall announcement.
Retailers and restaurants should not use any of the recalled tahini manufactured by Achdut Ltd. at their establishments. Retailers and restaurants should throw the product out.
Firms that may have used the recalled tahini (either repacked or used as an ingredient in a food without a kill step) should consider recalling their products. Recalls should be reported to your local FDA office. View a list of FDA recall coordinators.
