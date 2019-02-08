FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Your weekend forecast is looking great!!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - After a chilly last couple of days, temperatures return to seasonable normals for the weekend! Small chance of rain late Saturday but otherwise, dry conditions will be the theme through the middle of next week. Then
FRIDAY: Sunny skies and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows around 40 degrees.
SATURDAY: Highs will climb into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy turning mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Clouds move out through the day. Highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds build in through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.