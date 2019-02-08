GRAPHIC: Man allegedly neglected father, lived with corpse for months, stole money

THE VILLAGE, OK (KFOR/CNN) - A man is facing four felony charges after police said he lived in a home with his father’s dead body for months and stole from him after he died.
Out-of-state relatives got concerned after not being able to contact William Little, 89.
“Since at least Thanksgiving of last year, family members from out-of-state have been trying to contact their loved one,” said Deputy Chief Russ Landon with Village Police Department. “They were repeatedly told by the caretaker son that he was unavailable, he was sick, or he was not home.”
Concerned, the relatives made a trip to Oklahoma.
"They discovered that he had been deceased for some time," Deputy Chief Russ Landon said.
The relatives immediately called police after confirming their fears.
“It didn’t take officers long, upon arriving to know that someone had been deceased for quite some time. Decomposing bodies have a certain odor to them,” Landon said.
That unmistakable smell was just the beginning.
Court records show William Little was found “partially laying on his bed face up in an advanced state of decomposition, covered with bugs ... appearing to no longer have eyes.”
“We talked to the caretaker son, and he told us his father had been deceased for one or two weeks at that point and that he was just overwhelmed and didn’t know what to do,” Landon said.
It was revealed that the 89-year-old had really been dead for two to three months and his son, Lynn Little, 50, was living there the whole time.
“Even the son told us he assumed his dad died from dehydration and malnourishment. Clearly he felt responsible, and we agree that he was responsible,” Landon said.
After interviews and a search warrant, police said Lynn Little is also accused of dipping into his dead father’s bank account.
“When the father was still alive, we noticed that just a handful of checks were written for a few hundred dollars, but at some point and we believe it was that after the father was deceased, dozens of checks were written for thousands and thousands of dollars,” Landon said.
Lynn Little concealed the death from family for months.
“When the son made attempts to keep his other family members from finding out what happened to their dad, he crossed the line and committed the felony crime,” Landon said.
Lynn Little faces charges of forgery, embezzlement, neglect and desecration of a corpse.
William Little was laid to rest last week.
