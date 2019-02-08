The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter Snuggles for Seniors Program

“Thank you so much for bringing cats to us. We have residents who don’t have many visitors, so this really brightens their day and gives them something to look forward to. Many of our residents have dementia. This is great therapy, because not only is the physical sensation of petting the cats very soothing, but for them, it helps bring back memories and stimulates their minds. I would recommend ‘Snuggles for Seniors’ to anyone,” said Margaret Huebesch, the Activities Director for Fairmount Assisted Living and Memory Care.