House bill would more than double Arizona gas tax

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona House bill HB2536, would more than double the Arizona gas tax, which hasn’t been raised since 1993.
It’s 19 cents a gallon now, but the bill would raise that to 43 cents over the next three years.
It would not only raise the taxes on gas, but also diesel, propane and natural gas if it’s used in vehicles.
This bill would also add a fee or tax to electric and hybrid vehicles. A maximum of $80 per hybrid and $198 for fully electric.
Sheli Weis owns a 2011 Leaf, what she calls the model T of electric cars.
“I love it,” she said “I love it.”
She loves it because it’s environmentally friendly but it also saves her money.
“I don’t have oil changes, spark plug changes,” she said. “The joke is you have windshield wipers and tires, and it’s not far from the truth."
Not only that, it saves her big time on car license fees.
“I pay $36 for five years,” she said “So $6 and one cent a year.”
But that might be about to change. If this bill makes it through the state legislature, electric cars would have to pay a fee to use the roads.
$130 a year rising to $198 in three years.
“Well $198 may not sound like much to you but for a lot of people $198 in a very big deal." she said. “It’s the difference between get an IV, it’s the difference of getting a long coat.”
Because it’s a tax increase, it would need 2/3 majority to pass.
