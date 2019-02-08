Jenner, Anderson lead Blue Jackets past Coyotes 4-2

NOTES: Kuemper made his 29th start of the season, a personal high for most in a season. ... Kuemper and D Kevin Connauton returned to the lineup after missing the Coyotes' last game with injuries. ... D Kyle Capobianco, in only his second game of the season and first at home after being called up last week, left with 12:14 left in the third period after taking a hit against the boards from Foligno and suffering what appeared to be a knee injury. ... Columbus has 13 wins on Thursdays this season and only one loss.... C Brandon Dubinsky missed his second straight game due to a hip injury.