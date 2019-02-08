New transit schedule for Sun Tran, Sun Shuttle, and Sun Express

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - There will be several changes for those who use public transit, as this weekend begins a new schedule for service, to include Tucson Marketplace at the Bridges.
According to a news release from Sun Tran, the effective date printed in the Sun Tran booklet is incorrect, the new schedule will begin Sunday, Feb. 17, new service changes will begin for several Sun Tran, Sun Express and Sun Shuttle routes. Current schedules are set to expire Feb. 16.
Transit users should check the details of their individual schedules; many routes will have weekday and weekend schedule adjustments. Notable new changes include the following:
- Route 15 (Campbell) will extend travel south on Kino Parkway to serve the Tucson Marketplace at the Bridges on alternate trips.
- Routes 102X, 103X, 104X, 203X and 204X will re-direct routing to travel along Ina Rd. following completion of the interchange construction.
- The Park & Ride site for Routes 104X and 204X will move to the Crossroads at Silverbell District Park at Silverbell Rd. and Cortaro Rd., formerly located in the Arizona Pavilions Marketplace.
Passengers can find updated route schedules and fare information online and in Sun Tran’s Route Booklets, located on transit vehicles and at various locations throughout Tucson.
The transit service is updated throughout the year in order to meet the needs of the region, as well as to keep the system as convenient, accessible and efficient as possible.
For detailed route and service changes, consult the Route Schedule booklets or visit suntran.com.
For information on all transit systems, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for individuals with TDD equipment, call 520-628-1565).
