People tossing boiling water into cold air to see it instantly freeze are messing up and going to the hospital

(CNN) - Every winter, we enjoy the videos of people throwing water into super cold air, where it instantly freezes.
But experts actually say don't try it at home.
The boiling water challenge, as it is sometimes known, has gone viral in the past few weeks, as a weather pattern called a polar vortex gripped a large part of the U.S.
Hospitals said it's also sending people to the emergency room.
Eight people who took part in the challenge have been treated at the burn center of Chicago's Loyola University Medical Center in the past week.
A spokesperson said they had injuries to their feet, arms, hands and face.
Another person sought treatment at the University of Iowa burn treatment center in Iowa City.
And Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis said a "couple" of people were treated there in recent weeks.
Bystanders watching the stunt are getting hurt, as well.
So, if you want to be wowed by the science and spectacle of the boiling water challenge, just watch a video.
