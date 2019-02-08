U.S. Supreme Court blocks La. law requiring abortion doctors to have admitting privileges

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The United States Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling Thursday, Feb. 7, blocking a Louisiana law that would require abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.
The justices voted 5 to 4 to not allow the state to put the law into effect.
Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's four liberals in putting a hold on the law, pending a full review of the case.
The four more conservative justices, including Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, would have allowed it to take effect. Kavanaugh wrote a dissent explaining his vote.
The law is very similar to a Texas measure the justices struck down three years ago. Roberts dissented in that case.
Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, authored the Act 620 that passed with flying colors through Louisiana’s legislature in 2014. It requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at local hospitals, essentially making them honorary members of that hospital’s staff.
Pro-life advocates, including the bill’s author, said the law aims to keep mothers safe by ensuring the doctor who performs an abortion can also treat the patient at the hospital in the event of a complication. But issues with legally performed abortions are rare, and pro-choice advocates argue the law places an undue burden on doctors who perform abortions.
The Supreme Court struck down a similar law in Texas in 2016, which is why some people were surprised when the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Louisiana iteration in September 2018. After years of legal challenges, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the law would take effect on Jan. 28.
High Court Justice Samuel Alito, who is in charge of handling delay requests, blocked the law from going into effect until his associate justices could review legal precedent before they issue an official response.
The Supreme Court’s ruling, or lack thereof, is their first abortion decision since Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the bench. He has essentially never issued a formal ruling on abortion and has been mum in his opinions on the issue.
Both pro-choice and pro-life groups have reacted to the decision.
“The Supreme Court has stepped in under the wire to protect the rights of Louisiana women,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights. “The three clinics left in Louisiana can stay open while we ask the Supreme Court to hear our case. This should be an easy case. All that’s needed is a straightforward application of the court’s own precedent.”
Pro-life group, Louisiana Right to Life, has also spoken out.
“While we are disappointed the Unsafe Abortion Protection Act will not go into law immediately, we do look forward to the potential of the law going into effect later this year after the court either denies the petition for certiorari, or upon a ruling in Louisiana’s favor after full briefing on the merits. The abortion industry, over the past four decades, has fought against every common sense health standard. This is just another example of the extreme lengths the abortion industry pursues to protect abortion-on-demand,” said Benjamin Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life.
